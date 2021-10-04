Convenience store employee shot in Hampton, expected to live

Police think the suspect came into the store to shoot a 39-year-old man. They didn't share the victim's name but said his injuries weren't life-threatening.

The Hampton Police Division is looking for whoever shot a convenience store employee on West Mercury Boulevard on Sunday.

A spokesperson said police officers were called to the EZ Pick store in the 2600 block of West Mercury Blvd. on Oct. 3 around 8:15 p.m.

Investigators aren't sure yet what happened leading up to the shooting.

They're looking for a Black man who would have been wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray or black pants with a white drawstring, black and white shoes, a black mask, black gloves and a dark backpack.