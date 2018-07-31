HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Jury members have sentenced a man to 80 years in prison for his part in a robbery spree in two different cities in Hampton Roads as well as an officer-involved shooting last summer.

James Gregory was facing time after pleading guilty to more than a dozen charges in March 2018 after being involved in an armed robbery at three different GameStops in Hampton and Chesapeake as well as a shootout with police in June 2017.

Gregory was sentenced to 80 years on a slew of robbery and firearm charges.

He was also connected to a deadly double shooting in Virginia Beach alongside another suspect that took place two days before the GameStop robberies.

