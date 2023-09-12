Convicted felon from Portsmouth pleads guilty to possessing firearm

A Portsmouth man was one of at least ten individuals law enforcement claims made more than 500 narcotic transactions in a three-week span, court documents say.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A convicted felon suspected of dealing drugs in Portsmouth earlier this year pleaded guilty on Monday to possessing a firearm illegally, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Michael Drake, 22, was one of at least ten people law enforcement claims made more than 500 narcotic transactions between January and February of 2023. Drake was ultimately arrested on Feb. 23 after he was allegedly seen with a firearm.

Drake is slated to appear for sentencing on Jan. 16. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.