KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A man from Corolla, recently charged with indecent exposure, was arrested for burglary and assault.

Zane Codi Reynolds was wanted by Kitty Hawk Police for masturbating April 5 at the Lillian Street Beach Access and Kitty Hawk RV Park near the dune line around 2 p.m.

He was spotted again on April 6 around 11 a.m.

Then, on May 1, police were called to a home on Parker Street in Kitty Hawk for an incident. Reynolds was arrested and charged with First Degree Burglary and Assault.

No further information about this incident has been released by police.