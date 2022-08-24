For a sixth time, Cory Bigsby, father of missing Codi, to ask for bond; attorney says

Bigsby's attorney Amina Matheny-Willard requested a bond hearing in the Hampton Circuit Court for Aug. 30.

HAMPTON, Va. — Cory Bigsby, a Hampton man accused of felony child neglect, is planning to ask to be granted bond for the sixth time since he was taken into custody in February.

On Wednesday, Bigsby's attorney Amina Matheny-Willard requested a bond hearing in the Hampton Circuit Court for Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. His next court appearance was slated for Nov. 17.

Bigsby first reported his son, Codi, missing on Jan. 31. Since then, police and volunteer organizations have been looking for the 4-year-old, but they haven't been able to find him.

Since the beginning of the case, the Hampton Police Division chief has said investigators don't think Codi wandered off, and they don't think he was abducted.

Bigsby originally faced seven charges of child neglect that were unrelated to the disappearance of his child, Codi.