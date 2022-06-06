Cory Bigsby asks judges for bond, a fourth time

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from May 23, 2022, when Bigsby was last denied bond in court.
Cory Bigsby, a Hampton man who was arrested on child neglect charges after his four-year-old son went missing, is seeking to bond out of jail.
It's the fourth time Bigsby's legal team has petitioned a Hampton court to let him out on bond.
The seven felony charges he's facing are unrelated to young Codi Bigsby's disappearance.
Cory Bigsby reported that Codi was missing on Jan. 31, 2022.
Police officers brought Cory Bigsby into the station to ask him about his missing son, and while they were talking, he allegedly told them he'd left his young children at home alone before. That's what the charges stem from.
Bigsby's lawyer, Amina Matheny-Willard, set the bond hearing court date for June 7 at 10:30 a.m. Bigsby will be appearing in court on video, not in person.
Here's how his case has gone so far:
- Feb. 8: A judge denies Bigsby bond for the first time.
- Feb. 17: Bigsby's lawyer appeals the bond decision, but all three Hampton Circuit Court judges recuse themselves from the new hearing.
- April 5: A judge denies Bigsby bond for the second time.
- Late April: Bigsby switches lawyers.
- May 11: Matheny-Willard files a formal complaint against Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot for how the division has handled the investigation.
- May 15: Matheny-Willard appeals the latest bond decision.
- May 23: A judge denies Bigsby bond for the third time.
Codi Bigsby still hasn't been found. The Hampton Police Division is asking anyone whose seen Codi since December 2021 to call their non-emergency line at 757-727-6111.