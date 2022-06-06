Cory Bigsby asks judges for bond, a fourth time

It's the fourth time his legal team has petitioned a Hampton court to give him bond. The felony charges he's facing are unrelated to Codi Bigsby's disappearance.

The video above is on file from May 23, 2022, when Bigsby was last denied bond in court.

Cory Bigsby, a Hampton man who was arrested on child neglect charges after his four-year-old son went missing, is seeking to bond out of jail.

It's the fourth time Bigsby's legal team has petitioned a Hampton court to let him out on bond.

The seven felony charges he's facing are unrelated to young Codi Bigsby's disappearance.

Cory Bigsby reported that Codi was missing on Jan. 31, 2022.

Police officers brought Cory Bigsby into the station to ask him about his missing son, and while they were talking, he allegedly told them he'd left his young children at home alone before. That's what the charges stem from.

Bigsby's lawyer, Amina Matheny-Willard, set the bond hearing court date for June 7 at 10:30 a.m. Bigsby will be appearing in court on video, not in person.

Here's how his case has gone so far: