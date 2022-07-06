Judge denies Cory Bigsby bond for the fourth time

Cory Bigsby is charged with seven felony counts of child neglect, all unrelated to his son Codi's disappearance.

HAMPTON, Va. — Four times Cory Bigsby has asked a judge to allow him to be released from jail on bond, and four times a judge has denied that request.

Bigsby, the father of missing 4-year-old boy Codi Bigsby, is charged with seven felony counts of child neglect, all unrelated to the boy's disappearance.

He reported his son missing on January 31. Police officers brought Bigsby into the station to ask him about Codi's disappearance and while they were talking, he allegedly told them he'd left his young children at home alone before.

That's what the child neglect charges stem from.

After being denied bond twice, he hired a new lawyer in April, attorney Amina Matheny-Willard. At the time, she filed a motion for a judge to reconsider Bigsby’s bond status.

On May 23, Judge Robert Wilson denied Bigsby’s third attempt at bond, saying Bigsby’s circumstances had not changed since a different judge denied him bond in April.

On Tuesday, Matheny-Willard argued for Bigsby to be given bond, stating ineffective assistance of prior counsel.

But Judge Wilson again denied the request.

Bigsby is next scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on June 13.