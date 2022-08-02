Cory Bigsby to appear in Hampton court for bond hearing

Bigsby is facing child neglect charges for reportedly leaving his young children home alone on several occasions. That's not related to the search for Codi.

HAMPTON, Va. — Cory Bigsby, the father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, was set to appear in court Tuesday morning at 10:30 for a bond hearing.

The 43-year-old reported his son missing last Monday, Jan. 31. Police officers and community groups have been searching for the boy since then.

The Hampton Police Division said Bigsby became a "person of interest" in the case when evidence from the search didn't match his account of his son's disappearance.

On Feb. 3, a few days into the investigation, Bigsby was arrested on seven counts of felony child neglect. Those charges aren't related to the search for Codi.

A spokesperson for HPD said while they were interviewing him about Codi's disappearance, he voluntarily told them he'd left his children (a 5-year-old, 4-year-old Codi and twin 2-year-olds) home alone on several occasions. That's what the charges are for.

HPD Police Chief Mark Talbot said Bigsby told them it was too much of a burden to get all the children packed up and in the car when he needed to go some places.

Jeffrey Ambrose, a lawyer hired for Bigsby, said he doesn't think his client's rights were upheld while at the police station.

"My understanding is that he did request an attorney and to remain silent, at least at some point during this process, and that those requests may not have been honored correctly," Ambrose said.

Talbot has maintained that Bigsby was informed of his rights, didn't ask for a lawyer, and was at the police station voluntarily from Jan. 31 until his arrest on Feb. 3.