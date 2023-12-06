Cory Bigsby's attorney releases statement after grand jury's murder indictment

Bigsby's attorney, Amina Matheny-Willard, maintained her client's innocence and accused staff at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail of unconstitutional actions.

HAMPTON, Va. — The attorney for a man charged with killing his young son in Hampton says her client is maintaining his innocence.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Cory Bigsby for murder and concealing a body.

According to court documents, Bigsby killed 4-year-old Codi Bigsby sometime around June 18, 2021. Codi wasn't reported missing until seven months later.

Cory has been behind bars on other child neglect charges since February 2022.

"We maintain Cory Bigsby’s innocence and we are deeply, deeply disturbed by the unconstitutional and coercive actions taken by the Commonwealth through its agents at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail," Bigsby's attorney, Amina Matheny-Willard, said in a statement on Monday.

She added, "We will be filing a federal lawsuit against the Hampton Roads Regional Jail at the conclusion of the criminal cases."