Cory Bigsby to undergo mental evaluation hearing, no decision made on ability to stand trial

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton man charged with murdering his 4-year-old son will undergo a mental evaluation hearing.

The decision came during a Wednesday court hearing to determine if Cory Bigsby is mentally competent to stand trial, less than a week after he was charged with murder and concealment of a body in the death of his son Codi.

During the hearing, Bigsby’s defense team told Judge James Hawks they didn't agree with the latest doctor’s evaluation that said he was competent to stand trial.

The defense requested a mental evaluation hearing where they can call on witnesses to talk about the report and past doctors' evaluations, which the judge granted.

A date hasn't been set, but it could likely happen in July or August.

The mental evaluation comes after Hawks ordered a doctor's examination of Bigsby to determine his "competency and sanity" in December 2022.

A month later, a second examination was ordered after a dispute between the findings of the court-appointed doctor, who said Bigsby was competent, and the defense-hired doctor, who said he was incompetent.

In late March, Hawks ordered Bigsby to undergo mental health treatment.

Before the Wednesday hearing, a doctor from the Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute wrote to Hawks advising that Bigsby's competency to stand trial has been restored.

Court documents show that Bigsby is accused of murdering his son "on or about" June 18, 2021, and doing something to conceal his body with malicious intent and hide the crime from law enforcement.

The child was reported missing seven months later, on Jan. 31, 2022.

In addition, Bigsby is facing several child neglect charges not related to his son's disappearance.

Also on Wednesday, Bigsby’s attorney, Amina Matheny-Willard, requested a bond hearing on the murder charges Bigsby faces, as well as the child neglect charges. That hearing date is next Wednesday.

Bigsby has been behind bars since Feb. 3, 2022, and his bond has been denied six times as he awaits a trial.