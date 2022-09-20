Cory Bigsby's legal team meets with Hampton CA to discuss what evidence will be allowed in trial

In this hearing, Bigsby's lawyer and the Hampton commonwealth's attorney will debate what evidence should be permitted in his November trial.

HAMPTON, Va. — Cory Bigsby, a Hampton man facing a litany of child neglect and endangerment charges, has a hearing in court scheduled for Tuesday.



Amina Matheny-Willard, defending Bigsby, is asking the judge to suppress any statements he made prior to his arrest. Anton Bell, the commonwealth's attorney, said he plans to use only statements Bigsby made after hiring a lawyer.

According to a Hampton Police Division audit, Bigsby asked for a lawyer when he was being questioned back in February, but police didn't immediately honor his request.

As a recap of the case: Bigsby first reported his 4-year-old son Codi missing on Jan. 31. The child still hasn't been found.

When Bigsby went to the police station to talk to officers about his missing son, he told them he sometimes left his young children at home alone. That's what the initial seven child neglect charges stem from. They're not related to Codi's disappearance.

Since February, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot has said investigators don't think Codi wandered off, and they don't think he was abducted.

Bigsby was arrested on Feb. 3 after spending several days answering questions at the police division's headquarters.

In July, a grand jury found enough evidence for over 30 charges, including child neglect and endangerment.

Bigsby has been behind bars for about eight months now.

Matheny-Willard said in that time, Bigsby has lost about 50 pounds.