BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A man, Matthew Toole, 32, of Battle Creek and his girlfriend, Talia Furman, 32, of Springfield, were arraigned Friday on charges including first-degree criminal sexual conduct, child abuse, sexually abusive activity and possession of child sexually abusive material.

Michigan State Police said the couple are accused of sexually assaulting a three-month-old girl and 3-year-old boy multiple times between October and February.

Troopers began their investigation in May after receiving a tip, Detective Sgt. Mike Salmen said Friday. He said the assaults are alleged to have occurred in Springfield and at a campground in Marcellus.

Troopers said they have seized pictures and videos which show the assaults as well as other child pornography. Investigators are trying to determine if there are more victims, Salmen said.

The couple were ordered held on $500,000 and are scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination on Sept. 5.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Battle Creek Enquirer