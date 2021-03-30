Court docs: Man accused of hitting Virginia Beach officer with car tried to flee Oceanfront shootings

Kearney said he hit the officer while trying to get away from the scene of the shootings. He also admitted to shooting at other people out of fear.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Newly-released court documents reveal new information about an incident where a man allegedly hit an officer with his car near the scene of the recent Oceanfront shootings.

Malik Kearney faces multiple charges including DWI and hit-and-run.

Documents released Tuesday say that as a police officer responded to one of the shootings at the Oceanfront on March 26, he witnessed Kearney hit another officer with his car before crashing into a pole.

Kearney continued to drive the car at a high speed before two officers eventually stopped him and held him at gunpoint.

Kearney alleges that he didn't recall hitting an officer, but was trying to drive away from where the shootings took place when he started hearing gunshots, according to the documents.

The paperwork goes on to say that Kearney admitted to shooting at other people at the site of the Oceanfront shootings because he feared that others were shooting at him first.

He denied having a gun, but officers ended up finding a weapon and shell casings in his car. Kearney does possess a permit to carry.

He admitted that he did not see the officer he hit and feels sorry for him, was scared and takes responsibility for what happened, documents say.

Kearney allegedly struck the officer roughly around the same time as the three shootings at the Oceanfront, according to Virginia Beach Police Chief Neudigate.