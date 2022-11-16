Court documents say Chesapeake police officer had pornographic images of children as young as one year old

Investigators issued a search warrant for officer Timothy Newton's phone on Nov. 9, and formally arrested him on Nov. 15.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — AUTHOR'S NOTE: This article has disturbing information about an investigation into a child pornography case.

Timothy Newton appeared via screen from behind bars in a Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations courtroom.

Detectives arrested the 39-year-old police officer after a thorough investigation with the Criminal Investigations Section.

A spokesman for the Chesapeake Police Department said they received a complaint "earlier this year" and that's when investigators started looking into the case.

Court documents obtained by 13News Now say investigators issued a search warrant on Nov. 9, and formally arrested Newton on Nov. 15.

The records show police officers looked into Newton's phone and found dozens of disturbing images and videos of sexual activity between adults and male children as young as a year old. There were also children in the videos who appeared to be between five and seven years old.

Newton faces 24 felony counts of possessing child pornography.

In court Wednesday, Newton confirmed with the judge he hired James Broccoletti as his attorney in this case.

The spokesman CPD said Newton started working with the department in February 2007, but he has now suspended from the force.

Leaders with the Chesapeake correctional facility said Newton was being held at the Virginia Beach jail temporarily. Court officials said they planned to file paperwork to transport him to Chesapeake.

Newton has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday morning, where he expects to be represented by Broccoletti. 13News Now reached out to Broccoletti to learn more about the case, but we did not hear back.