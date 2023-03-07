x
Mother, son charged in deadly Newport News shooting, court documents show

Police arrested Damian Guzman over the weekend for the shooting death of Thomas Crawley on February 14 in Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A mother and son are now in custody following the death of a man in Newport News. 

Police arrested a second person, 20-year-old Damian Guzman, in the death of 52-year-old Thomas Crawley. 

Crawley was shot on Valentine's Day on 28th Street near Chestnut Avenue.

The day after the shooting, police arrested Marlyn Nieves-Collazo.

Just before midnight on February 14th, court documents say ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, alerted investigators to shots fired on 28th Street. The call then upgraded to a shooting.

Court documents reveal police found 52-year-old Thomas Crawley on the sidewalk after getting shot several times. He told police officers his girlfriend shot him, but investigators had a hard time getting a name from him due to his injuries.

The next day, a neighbor came forward with information about the shooting. 

He told police officers Crawley and Marlyn Nieves-Collazo dated. According to court paperwork, the neighbor encountered Nieves-Collazo’s husband, who asked if he knew what his wife did.

Documents say he told the neighbor Nieves-Collazo had an argument with Crawley. Then, she and her son, Damian Guzman, shot him multiple times.

The neighbor followed up with police again after speaking with Nieves-Collazo. Court documents say he recorded Nieves-Collazo saying she and her son shot Crawley. 

Though, Nieves-Collazo told detectives only her son had shot Crawley. 

Crawley died from his injuries on February 26th. 

Now, Guzman and Nieves-Collazo face multiple charges, including second-degree murder and gun charges.

Guzman is due in court on March 20th for an attorney review.

