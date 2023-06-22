New details revealed in death of Richmond mother

Deputies say someone kidnapped Ty'osha Mitchell from Richmond before shooting her multiple times on Old Williamsburg Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Court documents revealed new details into a suspect's alleged involvement in the death of a Richmond mother.

Donnisha Goodman, 27, turned herself in to authorities nearly two weeks ago.

Investigators think Goodman could be involved in the kidnapping and murder of Ty'osha Mitchell. A jogger found the 25-year-old dead on the side of the road in York County on May 6.

Deputies say someone kidnapped Mitchell from Richmond before shooting her several times on Old Williamsburg Road. York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery said the motive is believed to be gang-related.

Four other suspects are already in custody in this case.

Court documents say Goodman is the registered owner of a vehicle authorities believe was used in the murder.

After authorities put a BOLO on the car, Norfolk police seized it on May 7. Investigators found several cell phones, a black mask, and a 9mm bullet with the same make and model markings as the shell casings found at the scene of the murder.

One of the seized cell phones belonged to Goodman. Location data showed Goodman's phone was at Mitchell's address in the early morning hours of the murder.