Court documents detail what led up to sailor using dumbbell to kill man in Virginia Beach

Jablonski is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Herbert Bryant. Heather Totty is charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from an earlier story where the couple was denied bond on March 17, 2022.

A search warrant for Jason Jablonski's 2017 Toyota Camry describes the night police say he killed someone.

On March 11, authorities responded to a call about a man not breathing at Eastwyck Village Apartments on Edenham Court. Police later identified that man as 45-year-old Herbert Bryant.

A search warrant says when found, Bryant only had a set of keys on him – no wallet, phone or personal identification.

Officers saw a woman trying to leave the apartment that day. An officer detained her and sent her in for an interview.

She told police she lives in the apartment with Heather Totty and another person. She says Totty, Totty's boyfriend Jablonski, Bryant and others were up late the night before smoking crack until around midnight.

Police documents said she was sleeping when she woke up to screaming and banging in Totty's room. The woman said she heard Totty yelling, "He's freaking out! Knock him the f-- out!"

They said an argument started between Jablonski and Bryant.

She heard another person say "Here's a weight," and said Jablonski took Bryant outside and put him on the steps. Police documents said Jablonski used the dumbbell to kill him.

The woman told detectives Heather walked into the bathroom with a 5 pound weight that she started rinsing blood off of in the sink. Then, Totty and Jablonski packed up their stuff and left in Jablonski's car.

Detectives located Jablonski and Totty at a hotel in Chesapeake. Documents say investigators interviewed them and both said a dumbbell was used to strangle Bryant. They also admitted to leaving the scene afterward.