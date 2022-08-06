Boy hospitalized after shooting in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a shooting that landed a 15-year-old boy in the hospital Saturday, the Chesapeake Police Department said.
Just after 1:20 p.m., the department responded to the 2000 block of Linster Street after receiving reports of gunshots. Additional calls reported that a person who was on the scene had been shot, the department said.
Once there, officers found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. The boy was taken to a local and is expected to live.
There is no suspect description yet, and CPD is still investigating.
Police are asking anyone with information on the situation to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.