Boy hospitalized after shooting in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a shooting that landed a 15-year-old boy in the hospital Saturday, the Chesapeake Police Department said.

Just after 1:20 p.m., the department responded to the 2000 block of Linster Street after receiving reports of gunshots. Additional calls reported that a person who was on the scene had been shot, the department said.

Once there, officers found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. The boy was taken to a local and is expected to live.

There is no suspect description yet, and CPD is still investigating.