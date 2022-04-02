Crime Line experiencing phone issues, officials ask reports be submitted online

According to a representative, calls are not being received while they work to fix the problem.

If you have information on any crime that happens across Hampton Roads, you're typically asked to call the Crime Line to make a report at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

A representative from the Greater Hampton Roads Regional Crime Line wrote a statement on Wednesday to let the public know that the lines are currently experiencing issues, and calls are not being received.