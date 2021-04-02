x
Crisis Intervention Team called to dispute at Virginia Beach U-Haul

According to a spokesperson, there were no weapons involved and nobody was hurt in the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person was detained after the Virginia Beach Police Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) was called to a dispute at a U-Haul location Thursday morning.

Police were initially called to the 100 block of South Plaza Trail around 8:58 a.m. The U-Haul's alarm company asked police to intervene in the dispute.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as police share more information.

