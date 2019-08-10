GASTONIA, N.C. — Two people that were wanted for questioning involving a Colorado murder have been arrested in Gastonia, North Carolina.

The two, 23-year-old Luciano Pogorzelski and 21-year old Madison Blackburn, were discovered at a gas station near a relative's home in Gastonia over the weekend.

This comes after a cross-country manhunt in relation to the September 28 murder of 39-year-old Richard Fay. Fay was found shot to death in front of his home in Cañon City, Colorado.

According to Cañon City police, witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored sedan with out of state plates before hearing a gunshot.

Law enforcement believes the duo had contact with Fay before his death.

Police say they were tipped off to Pogorzelski and Blackburn's whereabouts, and they were able to make an arrest based on unrelated gun charges.

The relationship between the two and details about their connection with Fay has not been released at this time.

