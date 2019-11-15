CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is in police custody after he led Currituck County police and Chesapeake police on two separate high-speed chases.

Around 8:46 p.m. Thursday night, Currituck County police contacted Chesapeake emergency dispatchers that they were in a high-speed chase with a silver Volkswagen Jetta.

When the driver entered Chesapeake, Currituck County police ended their chase.

Chesapeake police found the car in the 1300 block of Head of River Road. When police tried to pull the driver over, he didn't spot.

He led police on another high-speed chase that ended in the 1700 block of Head of River Road when he lost control of the car and it flipped on to its hood.

The driver was taken into custody. Medics then took the driver to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating and charges are pending against the driver.

They haven't identified the driver or said why Currituck County police were chasing him in the first place.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: Last person involved in violent grocery store robbery spree sentenced

RELATED: Man wanted for murder at 7-Eleven in Smithfield

RELATED: Bomb threat reported at Phoebus High School

RELATED: Police: North Carolina man arrested for stabbing grandmother to death

RELATED: VIDEO: Purse snatcher drags woman out of Texas mall after following her from ATM

RELATED: Man stabbed to death outside of Maryland Popeyes restaurant