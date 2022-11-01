Elementary school in Currituck on soft lockdown after 'suspect in custody' got away from sheriff's office

Corey Tyrick Smith had been in the booking area of the Maple Detention Center for a felony larceny charge when he ran outside. He was handcuffed.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — An elementary school in Currituck County is on "soft lockdown" Tuesday afternoon because of a suspect at large.

The soft lockdown at Central Elementary School means that students and teachers can move around inside the building, but they can't go outside it.

A post from Currituck County Schools said a person who was in custody had gotten away from sheriff's employees.

The Sheriff's Office also posted on Facebook, saying Corey Tyrick Smith had been in the booking area of the Maple Detention Center for a felony larceny charge when he ran outside.

The post said Smith was handcuffed when he ran toward the woods. He wasn't armed when they last saw him.

The sheriff's office said several deputies and a K-9 unit were looking for him.

The school is waiting for an all-clear from the sheriff's office to lift that soft lockdown.

This is less than two weeks from the day an inmate escaped a Chowan County Jail, using a sharpened toothbrush. He was later caught by the Currituck SWAT team.