Virginia man sentenced for crash cover-up in cyclist's death

YORKTOWN, Va. — The owner of a Virginia landscaping company has been sentenced to a year in jail for covering up a fatal accident in which one of his workers struck and killed a bicyclist.

The Virginian-Pilot reports a judge sentenced 64-year-old Robert Lee Strickland Jr. of Poquoson for concealing a hit-and-run crash nearly three years ago that killed 50-year-old cyclist Brian Leonard Utne.

Authorities say Utne had just finished a group ride after work on Oct. 25, 2018. On his way home, he was struck by a pickup truck.