Cyclist dies after crash in Hampton, police investigating

The Hampton Police Division is investigating an accident that left a cyclist dead on December 3.
Police received a call at 5:28 p.m. that there had been an auto accident near the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue.
When they arrived, they found that the cyclist had been struck by a vehicle.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries.
The cyclist has been identified as David Johnston, 57, of Newport News.
The investigation of this accident is being handled by the Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team. If you have any information that can help police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111.