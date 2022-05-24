Owner of Hampton landscaping company arrested for not paying more than $40K to employees

David Merryman and his company, Merryman Grounds Maintenance Inc., were ordered to pay more than $45,000 in wages and liquidated damages to employees.

HAMPTON, Va. — U.S. Marshals arrested the owner of a Hampton landscaping company for allegedly failing to pay his employees thousands of dollars.

According to the Dept. of Labor, a district court ordered David Merryman and his company, Merryman Grounds Maintenance Inc., to pay more than $45,000 in wages and liquidated damages to employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The Dept. of Labor said Merryman has "continued to violate the court's orders," resulting in an issued bench warrant for his arrest. The court ordered Merryman be taken into custody until he pays the back wages due and produces all required records, including employee names and contact information.

This isn't Merryman's first controversy. In October of 2021, the Virginia Attorney Generals' Office sued Merryman for systemic housing discrimination, alleging “horrific treatment” of tenants.