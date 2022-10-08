Second-degree murder trial underway for Norfolk daycare worker

Jessica Cherry is charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say on August 18, 2020, Kaylee Thomas was found unresponsive at a home on Jennifer Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — A murder trial is underway for a Norfolk daycare worker accused of killing a 2-year-old girl in her care.

Jessica Cherry is charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say on August 18, 2020, Kaylee Thomas was found unresponsive at a home on Jennifer Street. Medics took the girl to the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, where she died later that day.

On Wednesday morning in court, prosecutors brought the former head of child abuse pediatrics at CHKD to the stand. They showed her photos she took during the autopsy, where she identified cuts, bruises, and scrapes around Kaylee’s body to the jurors.

In the autopsy report, the chief medical examiner stated bruising and scrapes around Kaylee's face may have been due to smothering.

HAPPENING NOW: The defense is about to present their case in the trial against a Norfolk daycare operator. Police charged Jessica Cherry with second degree murder in Aug. 2020 after a two-year-old girl was found in her care unresponsive, and later died at CHKD. Cont.. #13Newsnow pic.twitter.com/2NXd2Y0Eqg — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) August 10, 2022

The defense asked the lead investigator what evidence he collected at the scene. He said he did not collect any material from where medics found the child, or Cherry’s clothing. Cherry allegedly told investigators Kaylee vomited on her that day.

Court documents from the toddler’s autopsy said Cherry allegedly found Kaylee unresponsive in her playpen. Cherry reportedly started CPR while her husband called 911.