Man wanted for deadly Norfolk shooting, considered armed and dangerous

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it is looking for a 23-year-old man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old earlier in April.
Cevan Pierce has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm.
The shooting happened during the afternoon of April 8 near the Young Terrace and Calvert Square areas of Norfolk. Shortly after 3:30 p.m. that day, officers were in the area of East Virginia Beach Boulevard when they heard gunshots.
The officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound at 711 East Virginia Beach Boulevard. He was later identified as Antonio Wilson.
Medics took Wilson to a hospital to be treated, but he later died from his injuries.
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Pierce's arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about where Pierce is located is encouraged to submit a tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using P3 Tips.