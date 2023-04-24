Man wanted for deadly Norfolk shooting, considered armed and dangerous

Cevan Pierce, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it is looking for a 23-year-old man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old earlier in April.

Cevan Pierce has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm.

The shooting happened during the afternoon of April 8 near the Young Terrace and Calvert Square areas of Norfolk. Shortly after 3:30 p.m. that day, officers were in the area of East Virginia Beach Boulevard when they heard gunshots.

The officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound at 711 East Virginia Beach Boulevard. He was later identified as Antonio Wilson.

Medics took Wilson to a hospital to be treated, but he later died from his injuries.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Pierce's arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous.