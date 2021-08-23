Man arrested after police chase that ended in deadly crash in Chesapeake

Virginia State Police said Jonathan Earls, 29, is facing numerous charges for the deadly crash that happened on July 18, 2021.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Editor's Note : The above video is from July 18, 2021, the day of the deadly wreck mentioned in the story.

State police troopers said a man who led officers on a chase that ended in a deadly crash in July has been arrested.

Virginia State Police (VSP) said 29-year-old Jonathan E. Earls of Hampton was pulled over and taken into custody Sunday night in Newport News.

Troopers said on July 18, 2021, Earls led Chesapeake police on a chase on eastbound Interstate 64. Once Earls' car got to the split of I-64 and I-264, traffic was stopped for a crash that Virginia State Police was working. The crash involved a 2005 Honda Accord and a 2013 Toyota Scion.

A VSP spokeswoman said Earls' 2016 Chrysler 200 ran into the back of the Honda, which then struck the Toyota. The impact caused the Honda to catch fire and become engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Honda, 18-year-old Jahsani Jean-Baptiste, died at the scene. Two people in the Toyota had minor injuries.

Troopers said Earls got out of his car and ran into the woods on foot. He had been on the run ever since.

Earls is charged with:

Hit and run/fatality

Felony eluding

Felony homicide

Felony possession of a firearm

Reckless driving

Driving while license suspended/revoked

Earls also is facing charges in Newport News related to the traffic stop Sunday night.