Police: Man shot and killed on Ashway Cove in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said a man was shot and killed on Ashway Cove on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 400 block of Ashway Cove, located in a neighborhood off Warwick Boulevard. Officers responded around 1:45 p.m. and arrived a few minutes later.

At the scene, officers found a man inside the residence with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department said a man who is a family member of the victim is in custody.