Police: Man shot and killed on Ashway Cove in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said a man was shot and killed on Ashway Cove on Friday afternoon.
The incident happened in the 400 block of Ashway Cove, located in a neighborhood off Warwick Boulevard. Officers responded around 1:45 p.m. and arrived a few minutes later.
At the scene, officers found a man inside the residence with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police department said a man who is a family member of the victim is in custody.
There is no threat to the public and police are not looking for any other person of interest in connection with this incident.