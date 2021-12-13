One man dead following shooting in Wythe area of Hampton

Police said Kecoughtan Road is closed from Locust Ave. to Greenbriar Ave.

Hampton police said they are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Kecoughtan Road shortly before 3 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead.

There was no information provided on a suspect or the victim.