Man accused of murder after shooting on Mariners Way in Norfolk

Police said Jacques K. Ruffin killed Thomas Alexander III in June 2021.

The Norfolk Police Department said Thursday it arrested a 19-year-old man who was responsible for a deadly shooting on Mariners Way in June.

Officers said Jacques K. Ruffin faces a charges of Second-degree Murder and Use of a Firearm.

Around 4 a.m. on June 11, police responded to the 500 block of Mariners Way after someone reported a gunshot victim.