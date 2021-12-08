Man accused of murder after shooting on Mariners Way in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Aug. 12, 2021.
The Norfolk Police Department said Thursday it arrested a 19-year-old man who was responsible for a deadly shooting on Mariners Way in June.
Officers said Jacques K. Ruffin faces a charges of Second-degree Murder and Use of a Firearm.
Around 4 a.m. on June 11, police responded to the 500 block of Mariners Way after someone reported a gunshot victim.
Officers found Thomas E. Alexander III, 22, who had been shot. He died there at the scene.