17-year-old shot, killed on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed around 9:30 p.m., police said.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Elm Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a deadly gunshot wound. 

Portsmouth police have now opened a homicide investigation, and the victim's family has been notified.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

Callers whose tip results in an arrest could receive up to $1,000.

    

