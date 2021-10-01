17-year-old shot, killed on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night.
The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Elm Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a deadly gunshot wound.
Portsmouth police have now opened a homicide investigation, and the victim's family has been notified.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Callers whose tip results in an arrest could receive up to $1,000.