Deadly stabbing under investigation in Norfolk

Police were called to the 500 block of N. Military Highway on Wednesday night. There they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are asking for the public's help after a man was found stabbed to death on Wednesday night.

Norfolk Police say they received a call of a stabbing around 9:20 p.m. at 515 North Military Highway, near the Ramada Limited Norfolk. Officers arrived to find the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no immediate word on any suspects or a possible motive.

No other information was immediately available.

If you have any information that can help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.