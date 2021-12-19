Man arrested for stabbing of San Diego police dog for second time this year

Dedrick Jones was arrested Friday on suspicion of stabbing Canine Hondo. He was on probation after being sentenced in January for stabbing Canine Titan.

SAN DIEGO — A man sentenced in January to a year in jail for stabbing a San Diego police dog was arrested again Friday on suspicion of stabbing another police dog, authorities said Saturday.

Dedrick Jones, 35, was jailed Friday and faces seven possible felony counts, including harming a police dog and assault with a deadly weapon, according to Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department.

Jones was approached by officers responding to a vandalism call Friday morning, the lieutenant said.

"The officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Riley Street, where they saw Jones swinging a knife," Sharki said. "Despite officers' efforts to de-escalate the situation, Jones refused to cooperate and climbed onto a parked car.

"Jones eventually stepped down and came towards officers while still armed with the knife," Sharki added.

Officers deployed a police K-9, Hondo, who was stabbed at least twice before officers were able to take Jones, still armed with the knife, into custody, Sharki said.

Hondo received treatment at a San Diego veterinary hospital and was expected to survive.

In January, Jones was armed with two knives and stabbed a police dog, Titan, following an hours-long standoff, Sharki said.

"Canine Titan received 100 stitches, had part of his colon removed, and endured weeks of recovery," the lieutenant said.

Jones pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty and assault on a peace officer. He was sentenced to one year in jail, but was released in June based on jail credits for time served.

Jones was on probation when he allegedly committed Friday's attack, Sharki said.

"Our system must do a better job holding violent offenders accountable," Police Chief David Nisleit said. "It is ironic and tragic that the man who had the gall to stab a police dog in January committed the same crime just months later."

Jones was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. His bail was set at $155,500 according to online jail records.