Carjacker defeated, fraud committed, fire truck hit by Jeep: a week of arrests by the YPSO

NORFOLK, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office arrested almost 20 people from July 3 through July 11.

Among the people arrested are a defeated carjacker, a man who crashed into a firetruck and a man who took money from people to buy cars and never delivered, the YPSO said.

In the case of the defeated carjacking, the man who attempted to steal a car had crashed a different car that he had been driving in the 2600 block of George Washington Memorial Highway on July 6.

Another driver noticed what happened, and pulled over to make sure the driver of the crashed car, 34-year-old John Murphy, was okay.

Murphy then began grabbing at the driver's door handle.

"He was attempting to get in and take the vehicle," YPSO said.

The man pushed Murphy away from his car and Murphy ran away.

The sheriff's office said their dog, Ghost, located Murphy in a nearby tree line. Deputies then arrested Murphy.

Murphy was charged with carjacking, reckless driving and carjacking.

A man crashed into a fire truck while driving under the influence just before 1 a.m. on July 4.

"Deputies responded to the area of George Washington Memorial Highway and Goosley Road in reference to an accident involving a York County Fire Truck and a red jeep," YPSO said.

Deputies were finishing up working on a different crash in the area when the accident occurred.

"The red jeep driven by Joshua Butler had heavy damage to the front where it struck the fire truck," YPSO said.

Two firefighters who were in the fire truck were hurt in the crash. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Butler, 34, was arrested and charged with DUI, misdemeanor reckless driving for conditions of the road and refusal to submit a breath sample.

The cars that never arrived were related to a fraud complaint from May.

Deputies responded and listened to both parties tell their side of the story.

After listening, YPSO determined, "[Nicholas] Rochette borrowed money to purchase vehicles from an auction but the vehicles never showed up."