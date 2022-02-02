Defense rests its case in Wesley Hadsell's murder trial

The defense called a handful of witnesses before resting its case. The first person to take the stand was Wesley and AJ Hadsell's neighbor, who had a security camera

Feb. 2, 2022

The defense rested its case Thursday afternoon in the Wesley Hadsell trial.

This comes just a day after the prosecution rested its case. Court officials say closing arguments will begin tomorrow.

Hadsell is accused of killing his stepdaughter, Anjelica "AJ" Hadsell, in 2015. She went missing in March, and police officers found her body a month later. A medical examiner determined she died from acute heroin poisoning.

Thursday, the defense called a handful of witnesses before resting its case. The first person to take the stand was Wesley and AJ Hadsell's former neighbor.

The day AJ disappeared, he said he noticed a white car in the Hadsell's driveway — but didn’t pay much attention to it.

During cross examination, the former neighbor said he installed a camera after AJ’s disappearance, but a few days later, Wesley told him to turn it off because people coming to his home didn't want to be filmed.

The neighbor told Hadsell no.

Jurors also heard from another nearby neighbor who said he saw AJ driving a pickup truck, but he couldn’t remember the exact day.

He told jurors Wesley Hadsell told him, "If you find something, come to me, not police.”