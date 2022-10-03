Demari Batten, accused of deadly shooting outside Menchville High School, in court

The case goes back to Dec. 14, 2021, when police say a fight outside the school during a basketball game led to gunfire. 17-year-old Justice Dunham was killed.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from March 2022.

A Newport News jury is deliberating in the trial of a teenager accused of murdering a student outside of Menchville High School.

The case goes back to Dec. 14, 2021, when police say a fight outside the school during a basketball game led to gunfire.

17-year-old Justice Dunham was killed.

Warwick student Demari Batten, then 18, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and firearm on school property.

According to an affidavit written by the Newport News Police Department last year, Batten was detained after witnesses identified him as having a firearm during a fight. He told officers he was "jumped" by a group of people he was feuding with, and fired the gun to get them to leave. He said he didn't know who he shot.

Justice's father, Mike Dunham, said the Woodside High School student-athlete was a hard worker, interested in going to college and pursuing real estate.

"Justice was my hero," Dunham said. "Justice was a vibrant young man. He was an energetic young man. He was kind. He was compassionate."

Dunham said his son was beloved by classmates, friends and family.

"I'm going to miss him every day for the rest of my life," said Mr. Dunham.

At a memorial the day after the shooting, Newport News Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Parker said he had never seen an instance like this shooting in his career.

"It affects me personally to know that our students can't have a sense of normalcy, come to a game, enjoy the fellowship of other students," Parker said.

Batten testified in his own defense at his trial on Oct. 4.