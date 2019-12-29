MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County police confirmed that the second suspect wanted in the Denny's homicide has been apprehended. Police announced Sunday afternoon that the suspect was taken in by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Maryland.

The suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Jordan Anderson, who was arrested Sunday, and 22-year-old Ryan Walker. Both were wanted in connection with the shooting at a Denny's restaurant in Manassas, Virginia.

Police said they were able to identify the two suspects based on forensic evidence collected at the scene of the crime.

Anderson was arrested Sunday morning in Fairfax County. Walker was still wanted at the time of Anderson's arrest but was later apprehended at an acquaintance's home in Chesapeake, Maryland. A search warrant was served on Walker's vehicle, where police said they recovered additional evidence.

Walker is charged with one count of murder, one count of malicious wounding and one count of robbery. He is currently awaiting extradition.

On the morning of Dec. 26, investigators said two people were shot during an armed robbery. The first victim, a 34-year-old man, was shot while sitting on the floor and complying with the suspects orders. He was later taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for serious injuries but is expected to survive.

As the suspects were leaving Denny's after the robbery, the second victim, 56-year-old Yusuf Ozgur, was walking into the restaurant and unknowingly held the door open for the suspects as they were fleeing.

One suspect hit Ozgur over the head with the baton before the other suspect shot Ogzur. Both suspects fled on foot afterward. Ozgur was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jordan Anderson, 22, and Ryan Walker, 22.

Prince William County Police

Anderson was charged with one count of murder, one count of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. He's being held without bond.

Walker is wanted for one count of murder, one count of malicious wounding and one count of robbery.

Police said Ozgur, of Manassas, and the injured 34-year-old man, from Rixeyville, weren't known to each other.

Ozgur's family said he was driving for DoorDash and picking up a to-go order from Denny's at the time of the robbery.

Ozgur's family said he was driving for DoorDash and picking up a to-go order from Denny's at the time of the robbery.

Yusuf Ozgur courtesy of Ozgur family



A DoorDash spokesperson released a statement to WUSA saying, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Yusuf Ozgur, a Manassas-area Dasher. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones and we are reaching out to his family to offer our full support during this difficult time. We are in contact with law enforcement and cooperating with thier investigation of this horrific crime."

Vida Coleman is a hairstylist at Salon Plaza. She said hearing of the robbery was frightening, "It's a little scary, strange, but scary."

Another stylist in the salon, who didn’t want to be identified, shares the same concerns.

"It's scary to know that something can happen that close and long as I've been in Manassas, I've never encountered any, you know, thinking it's a safe place," the stylist said.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered by the FBI for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in this case.

Prince William County Police



Police said no money or property was taken from the Denny’s, that’s something neither stylist can wrap their heads around.

"If they’re taking lives, then we got a whole new thing going on. We're taking lives for no reason. Now people are scared to come out because you might take my life," the stylist said.

Police tell WUSA9 that other armed robberies have occurred in the same area, at a bowling alley and a hotel.

Coleman said she’s now nervous as she heads in an out of work.

"We hope the police find whoever did it and give us more security around this area," Coleman said.

An FBI reward of $10,000 has been offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved in the incident.

RELATED: FBI releases new images of suspects involved in deadly Denny's armed robbery

RELATED: DoorDash driver dead, another injured after Denny's restaurant armed robbery turns deadly in Manassas

RELATED: 'Maybe I do need to take more precautions' | DoorDash driver scared after shooting death at Denny's

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.