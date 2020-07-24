The men are accused of taking a playset, playhouse and picnic table from a preschool.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A stolen children's playset, playhouse and a picnic table, valued at $650, landed two men in handcuffs Tuesday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office also arrested Yasmel Rangel Alvarez, 28, and Yoandry Dorta Martin, 29, for dumping more than 100 cubic feet in volume of miscellaneous construction debris and personal trash on the preschool's private property.

In the discarded trash is where deputies say they found items with an address and the names of the people who lived there. So they paid the house a visit where they found Alvarez and Martin.

At the house was all the stolen items from the preschool in the backyard of the home for what appeared to be personal use, according to a release.

Alvarez and Martin later admitted to stealing the items and illegal dumping, deputies say.

Alvarez and Martin are charged with one count of commercial burglary and one count of illegal dumping.

The stolen property has been returned to A Brighter Future Preschool.

What other people are reading right now: