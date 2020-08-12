Deputies investigate murder after man's body found in Isle of Wight County

Investigators said someone found Casey Cagle, 19, slumped over a steering wheel in Carrsville. An autopsy showed he died from a single gunshot wound.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff’s deputies said they were investigating a man's murder after someone found him slumped over the wheel of a car in Carrsville on Sunday.

Capt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office said deputies got a call about the situation in the 2000 block of Elmwood Dr. around 11 a.m.

They got there and realized Casey Dakota Cagle, 19, was dead.

Cagle's last known address was in the 3000 block of Oak Ave. in Sedley in Southampton County.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk determined Cagle died from a single gunshot wound.