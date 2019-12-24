Aiken County deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a teenager who has been charged in the killings of a mother and her 1-year-old son last week.

Thomas Anthony Henderson, 18, of Beech Island, is charged with two counts of murder and deputies have obtained arrest warrants for Henderson. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Those charges follow a December 17th shooting on Kalmia Apartments Lane, which killed a mother and her 1-year-old child.

Deputies say eight people were at 26-year-old Mel’lisha Jackson's Graniteville apartment when someone standing near a car outside started shooting. Authorities say the mother and son weren't the intended targets of the shooting, which was likely gang-related.

Deputies say Henderson should be considered as armed and dangerous.



If see Henderson or have any information as to his whereabouts or the shooting, deputies ask you to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at (803) 648-6811 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

A candlelight vigil to remember Jackson and her son has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem Baptist Church of Graniteville.