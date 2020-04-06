Deputies: Virginia man assaulted 3 people due to their race

A 53-year-old white man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting three people because of their race in Orange County, Virginia.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene by 53-year-old Edward Halstead of Locust Grove on Tuesday night.

After interviewing witnesses, deputies determined that Halstead was the aggressor. Authorities did not provide information on the race of the victims.

Halstead has been booked into a regional jail on charges including attempted strangulation and three counts of felonious assault and battery due to the victim’s race.