YORK COUNTY, Va. — At least two people have been targeted by a virtual kidnapping scam, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

On August 5, deputies were sent to the Tabb area of York County around 4:30 p.m. for a possible abduction. This was the second time in the past two months that deputies have responded to this type of call.

In both cases, deputies determined that victims of the scam were led to believe their loved one was abducted and there was a ransom demand. No abductions actually took place. The ransom demands turned out to be a scam in an attempt to get money from victims.

13News Now spoke with the man who was nearly scammed out of $5,000 in the most recent case.

Daniel Rawlings said he answered his phone when an unknown number called. A woman was on the other end of the line, begging for help.

"I had the phone on speaker, my wife was right there and we both immediately knew for absolutely sure it was my oldest daughter. We just knew that," he said.

Despite being so certain, it wasn't actually his daughter. It was a very convincing scammer pair.

"He went on to tell us basically, 'I have kidnapped your daughter and I'm going to kill her if you don't give me a lot of money,'" he recounted a man telling him. "I mean at that point we'd give him anything."

In a panic, Rawlings and his wife headed to a Western Union kiosk at a local Walgreens. Thankfully, they called the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office on his wife's phone at the same time.

"We pulled into the Walgreens parking lot and as soon as we did, three sheriff's cars pulled in," he said.

The deputies tried to contact the daughter on her cellphone, further scaring the family when she didn't answer. But then, they called her workplace and confirmed her safety.

"Oh my God, that was the biggest relief," Rawlings said, getting emotional. "We thought it was real. We thought for sure he did have our daughter."

"They were ready to send money right then, but you kind of can't blame them," Sheriff J.D. 'Danny' Diggs said.

Sheriff Diggs and his team then put out the warning to residents.

"These people are pros at this. This is what they do, how they make their living," he said. "They're very manipulative. They're very convincing."

The sheriff said scams like this are not only scary to the victims, but investigating false crimes such as these take considerable resources.

According to the FBI, the success of this type of scam depends on speed and fear. Scammers know they only have a short amount of time to get the ransom before the victims realize the scam or police become involved.

To avoid becoming a victim to this scam, the FBI provided the following things to look for if you're in this situation:

Scammers will go to great lengths to keep you on the phone and insist you remain on the line.

Calls won't come from the supposed victim's phone.

Scammers will try and stop you from contacting the "abducted" victim.

Scammers will ask that the ransom demands be paid through a wire transfer to Mexico.

The amount of the demand may drop quickly.

If you do receive a phone call from someone demanding ransom money for an abducted loved one, the FBI recommends taking the following steps:

Hang up the phone.

If you do talk to the caller, don't say your loved one's name.

Try to slow down the situation and ask to speak to your family member directly.

Ask, "How do I know my loved one is okay?"

Ask questions only the kidnapper would know like the name of a pet.

Avoid sharing information about yourself and your family.

Listen carefully to the voice of supposed victim if they speak.

Attempt to contact the supposed victim through a phone call, text or social media and ask that they call you back from their cell phone.

To buy time, repeat the caller's request and tell them you are writing down the demand, or tell the caller you need time to get things moving.

Don't agree to pay a ransom by wire or in person. Delivering money in person can be dangerous.

If you believe a real abduction took place or believe a ransom demand is a scam, contact local police immediately.