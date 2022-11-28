x
Deputy US Marshal arrested at Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center

Jeffrey Nance is charged with being drunk in public and disorderly conduct after police were called to the Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center on November 26.
FRANKLIN, Va. — A deputy with the US Marshals Service is facing charges after police say he caused a disruption at a hospital in Franklin over the weekend.

The Franklin Police Department says officers were called to the Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, November 26 for reports of a disturbance and a person with a gun.

Officers arrived and, following an investigation, arrested Jeffrey Nance on charges of drunk in public and disorderly conduct. Nance was given a $2,000 unsecured bond and taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

At the time of his arrest, police say Nance is employed as a Deputy United States Marshal.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

