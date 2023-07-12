Detectives arrest suspect in connection to shooting on Bagnall Road in Norfolk

34-year-old Donshay Simpson was arrested and charged in the shooting, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives arrested a man they believe is responsible for a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday night, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night, police said they were notified of a shooting near the 900 block of Bagnall Road. Soon after, they were told about a woman who arrived at Norfolk General Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Detectives determined that the two incidents were related.

According to Norfolk police, 34-year-old Donshay Simpson is in jail without bond.