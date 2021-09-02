Detectives search for person of interest after Portsmouth teen killed

A release from Portsmouth Police said they want to talk to Alexis Symone Pulliam, 28.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives are searching for a person of interest following the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Portsmouth on Jan. 26.

Tuesday morning, a release from Portsmouth Police said they want to talk to Alexis Symone Pulliam, 28.

The day of the incident, police were sent to the 1300 block of County Street to help someone who was reportedly injured. When officers got to the scene, they found a 16-year-old with apparent gunshot wounds, who had been killed.

A second victim approached officers for help in the 800 block of London Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital, and expected to be okay.

Police have not shared the names of any possible suspects.