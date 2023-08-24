Judge dismisses all charges in illegal daycare fire case due to inadequate preparation by Portsmouth prosecutors

Dewanna Seward faced a grand jury indictment of 19 counts of child neglect and cruelty charges. She was arrested in August 2022.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge dismissed all charges against a former Portsmouth daycare owner arrested after an April 2022 townhome fire left several children hurt.

Dewanna Seward faced a grand jury indictment of 19 counts of child neglect and cruelty charges. She was arrested in August 2022.

During a bench trial, Seward’s attorney, Michael Massie, argued the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office acted with a lack of due diligence and care surrounding the case.

Massie repeatedly told the judge he never received a witness list. The prosecuting attorney said she did provide the defense one but admitted the way it was written wasn't in compliance.

Massie also argued that the Commonwealth sent him thousands of pages of medical records in relation to this case only on Tuesday.

The judge sided with Massie, saying “the Commonwealth has not adequately prepared this case.”

However, the case doesn't entirely end here as the judge still has to decide whether she is going to dismiss the charges with prejudice. If she does, Seward cannot be reindicted on the same charges.

The judge will hand down her ruling on Aug. 29.

The fire happened at the Charlestowne Condominiums, off Greenwood Drive near Cavalier Boulevard, on April 13, 2022. Seven children were taken to the hospital, two of them in critical condition.

According to court documents obtained by 13News Now, Seward's address was listed as Greenwood Drive, the same place where the fire broke out.

Neighbors told 13News Now crews that day the person living there operated a daycare business inside the townhome.

According to the State Corporation Commission's Office website, Seward owned a daycare called "Indoor-Outdoor Reach LLC." On that page, Seward's business is listed as "inactive."

A spokesman with the Virginia Department of Education said they did not have a daycare license on file under Seward's name.