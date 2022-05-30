Dog chained to car, dragged 100 yards by car rescued in Ohio

Despite suffering serious injuries all over her body, Oreo is recovering thanks to her rescuers.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A dog in northeast Ohio is recovering after being dragged behind a car over the weekend.

Youngstown police were called out to a residence for a dog that was chained to the back of a car and dragged down a street going 35 mph for about 100 yards. After the traumatic incident, she was chained in a backyard, according to a Facebook post by Animal Charity of Ohio.

The act caused serious injuries to the dog, whose name is Oreo. All of her nails on one foot were missing, she had severe abrasions on all of her legs, stomach and chin.

The animal group said Oreo was sedated to have her wounds cleaned. Veterinarians discovered she had at least two broken toes on each paw, which had to be treated for severe injuries.

Oreo also suffered road rash on her stomach, which caused bleeding. Photos posted by the animal group shows blood splattered on part of the road.

*** UPDATE: 5/30 *** Oreo is sore but is wagging her tail and love’s getting attention from our caregivers. She’s taking... Posted by Animal Charity of Ohio on Sunday, May 29, 2022

“Despite the horrific abuse Oreo just endured she is still wagging her tail and wants to be held. We will continue to monitor throughout the day, she is resting comfortably right now with pain medication and antibiotics on board,” the group wrote on Sunday.

Oreo woke up sore on Monday, but the group said she is still wagging her tail and loves getting attention for her caregivers. She has also been taking her medication and goes on short walks to use the bathroom.