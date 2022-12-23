DOJ: Bloods gang member sentenced for selling more than 4 lbs of cocaine

Quayshaun Banks is known to be part of the Bloods gang. The DOJ said he pleaded guilty to the drug charges back in September.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Quayshaun Banks, a 31-year-old man from Elizabeth City, was sentenced to spend more than 9 years in prison for selling cocaine.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) shared information about the case on Friday.

Its spokesperson said Banks is a known member of the Bloods gang and a convicted felon, and that he pleaded guilty to the drug charges back in September.

The DOJ said investigators with the Albemarle Drug Task Force got a tip that he was selling cocaine, and sent agents to buy it from him several times.

They determined he'd sold almost two kilograms (almost 4.5 lbs) of cocaine from October 2017 through April 2018, and then from November 2019 through March 2020.

In that middle gap, they said he was in jail for unrelated charges. He's been convicted of tampering with a monitoring device, having a gun as a felon, having marijuana, and breaking and entering, along with some misdemeanors.